India, Russia to hold intergovernmental commission meet on Tuesday to consolidate ties

India and Russia will review the entire gamut of their bilateral relationship on Tuesday when they hold the 25th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the meeting while the Russian side will be led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

As part of his visit, the Russian leader will hold bilateral meetings with other Indian ministers and officials also to discuss how the two countries can further diversify the areas of cooperation between them.

Mr Manturov will be in Mumbai on Monday to take part in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum. The event is aimed at expanding ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries. The forum will include thematic sessions on current areas of interaction, including industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional ties, the Russian Embassy here said on Sunday.

The intergovernmental commission’s meeting comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for India’s inclusion in the list of superpowers, citing its fast-growing economy, vast population and rich culture.

Mr Putin has also praised from time to time the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated his views on ending the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The two leaders had a fruitful meeting last month at Kazan in Russia on the margins of the BRICS Summit.