India resumes international flights, 60 flights from 40 countries allowed

India has resumed international flights today after two years. The government has taken this decision after a successful vaccination drive and drop in the corona cases across the world, especially in India.

The aviation industry has been badly hit by the pandemic as many countries lockdowns and travel restrictions leading to shortfall in international travel. India has been witnessing a drop in cases after third wave which led to the government decision.

According to aviation regulator DGCA all international flights will operate at 100 per cent capacity. The government had announced a ban on international flights in March 2020, which stretched for two years. 60 foreign airlines have been given go ahead to operate 1783 flights to and from India during Summer Schedule 2022.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia tweeted to this effect: Scheduled international flight services have resumed today. This will help India connect to the world. 135 new flights have been inaugurated under Summer Schedule 2022. A flight b/w Gorakhpur-Varanasi has also been inaugurated today:

Moreover, the aviation regulator has also taken the decision to relax Covid precautionary guidelines, cabin crew members now on will not needed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers if required. The Airlines will not keep three seats vacant for medical emergencies as was stipulated in Covid-19 guidelines. However, the wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers will continue.

To facilitate the international travel the government has restored all categories of tourist visas for foreign nationals. It began issuing fresh visas earlier this month. Since July 2020, special international flights were operating with ‘air bubble arrangement’.

The hotel and travel industry which was badly hit by the pandemic has been demanding restoration of international flights for long. The aviation industry has been facing huge losses due to high fuel rates, and loss of passengers due to the pandemic. The airfares had shot up in ‘bubble flights’ which might come down despite rise in fuel prices.