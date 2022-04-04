India reports 913 Covid cases, fall below 1000 mark after 715 days

In a significant development, after 715 days, India today reported 913 fresh cases today which stand below 1000 mark. On 18 April 2020, daily new COVID cases were 991.

Showing a significant development, following a continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload (12,597) also declined to less than 13,000 mark after 714 days. The active caseload was 12,974 on 18 April 2020, stated the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total positive cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76% with 1,316 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,95,089.

In a significant reduction, a total of 13 deaths were reported in last 24 hours

Besides, as per the data, the last 24 hours saw a total of 3,14,823 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 79.10 Cr.

Also, there has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 percent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.29 percent.

As per the data, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.70 Cr (1,84,70,83,279) . This has been achieved through 2,21,87,532 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.86 Cr (1,86,39,260) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.