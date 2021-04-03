Things are now beginning to look grim for India as the country recorded 89,129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since September 2020.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,23,92,260 on Saturday.

The active cases have now increased to 6,58,909 comprising 5.32 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 percent.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,64,110 on Saturday with 714 new fatalities.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana are states of “grave concern”.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.32 percent, the data stated.

On Friday, it reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 COVID-19 related deaths. The total number of new cases recorded today broke yesterday’s record.

A total of 24,69,59,192 samples tested for Covid-19 as of Friday.

Of these, 10,46,605 samples were tested on Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.

So far, 7.30 crore doses of the corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for `Covishield` and `Covaxin`.

(With IANS inputs)