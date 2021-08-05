India reports 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities

India reported 42,982 new infections taking the total caseload to 3,18,12,114 while the active cases have increased by 723 to 4,11,076, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 after India registered 533 fresh fatalities in 24 hours.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 48,93,42,295 have been inoculated while 37,55,115 have been administered doses in the last 24 hours.

The Union health ministry data showed that 3,09,74,748 patients have recuperated while 41,726 have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Active cases continue to comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.37 per cent while daily positivity rate is at 2.58 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 10 days.

Among the deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra saw toll rising by 195 followed by Kerala (108).

Maharashtra continues to top the list of cumulative death toll with 1,33,410 followed by Kerala (17,211).

According to the health ministry bulletin more than 50.01 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far and more than 2.69 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals.