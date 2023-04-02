India reports 3,824 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 3,824 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours a marginal increase from Saturday’s tally of 2994 coronavirus cases, according to the union health ministry data.

India’s active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 18,389. Sunday’s tally of 3,824 fresh coronavirus cases is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.24 per cent, according to the health bulletin today.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease was reported to be 4,41,73,335.

A total of 2,799 Covid vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

“Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease,” revised guidelines said.

“Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features,” guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, “Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)”.