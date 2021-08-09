India reports 35,499 new Covid-19 cases, 447 deaths

With 35,499 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India’s caseload now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry on Monday.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,02,188, and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent.

Active cases comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections which declined by

4,634 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 14 days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent.

Cumulatively, 50.86 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning.

The 447 new fatalities include 151 from Maharashtra and 93 from Kerala.