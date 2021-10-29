India reports 14,348 new Covid-19 cases, 805 deaths

India reported 14,348 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 3,42,46,157, the Union health ministry data showed.

The country’s death toll from Covid-19 mounted to to 4,57,191 with 805 new fatalities.

The recovery of 13,198 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,27,632. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,61,334 increasing by 345 cases.

Active cases presently constitute 0.47 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,84,552 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 60.58 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.18 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 35 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.12 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 25 days and less than 3 per cent for 60 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 74,33,392 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s inoculation coverage has reached 104.82 crore as of Friday morning.

Out of the fresh fatalities, Kerala recorded 708 deaths after adjusting with previous figures and Maharashtra saw 36 deaths.