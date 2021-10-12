India reports 14,313 new Covid cases, lowest in 224 days

India recorded 14,313 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the past 224 days, the Union health ministry data showed.

With 181 fatalities in the same time span, the death toll climbed to 4,50,963.

With 26,579 patients getting cured of the contagion in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients increased to 3,33,20,057.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.04 per cent which is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload is 2,14,900, lowest in 212 days. Active cases constitute 0.63 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate is 1.48 per cent, which has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 109 days now. The daily positivity rate was 1.21 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 43 days and below 5 per cent for 126 consecutive days now, as per the data from Health Ministry.

With the administration of 65,86,092 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 95.89 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday. This has been achieved through 93,66,392 sessions.

More than 8.22 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

Fresh fatalities include 84 deaths from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra.