India reports 12,591 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Fresh 12,591 Covid-19 infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant jump from Wednesday’s tally of 10,542 cases, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier last week, the country had seen a declining graph in the past five days from April 15 to April 18 when 11,109 and 7,633 cases were reported respectively. India recorded 7,633 on April 18, 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s active cases increased to 65,286 which was 63,562 yesterday.

Presently recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent with a daily positivity rate of 5.46 per cent, the Health Ministry stated further in its release.

Further, 10,827 recoveries in the last 24 hours to the overall count of people cured of the infection to 4,42,61,476, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.67 per cent.

Under the nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220,66,28,332 crore Covid vaccine doses (95.21 cr second doses and 22.87 cr precautionary doses), of which 574 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry further stated that the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.32 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted so far currently stands at 92.48 crores with 2,30,419 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation.

The PMO informed in a statement that the focus of the meeting was on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to the recent surge in Covid cases.

“Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency,” the PMO statement read.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

Bhushan highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with the majority of cases being reported in eight states; Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. Further, the sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented. It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated.

As per directions of the Prime Minister, a nationwide mock drill for the assessment of functional infrastructure was conducted and the status of the mock drill was presented to participants. Further, the expenditure of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and budget provisions for drugs and vaccine raw materials were also reviewed.

Health Secretary also informed that states have already been advised that they may take steps for procurement of requisite Covid vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers at their end without any prior approvals from the Union Ministry of Health. Private Hospitals situated in the States may also directly procure such Vaccines from the manufacturer These vaccines once procured may be administered as per the existing Covid vaccination guidelines.

He also advised the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain the COVID-19 spread.