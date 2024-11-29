India renews appeal to Bangladesh to protect minorities

India on Friday once again asked the interim government in Bangladesh to live up to its responsibility of protecting Hindus and other minorities, saying incidents of violence and provocation against the minorities in the neighbouring country cannot be dismissed as media exaggerations.

”We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric. We call upon Bangladesh to take steps for the protection of minorities. India has consistently and strongly raised (the issue) with the Bangladesh Government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

On the arrest and subsequent denial of bail to ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, the spokesperson said, ”We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. As far as the arrest of Chinmoy Das is concerned, we have made our statement on that…cases against individuals and legal processes are under way. We hope and expect that these cases will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect for these individuals.”

Asked if the strain in ties with Bangladesh has in any way affected bilateral trade ties also, the spokesperson said, “The supply of commodities from India to Bangladesh continues. And likewise, the trade between Bangladesh and India continues in both directions.”

Meanwhile, sources said the homes and business establishments of the Hindus have been ransacked and there have been attacks on the temples and other places of worship across Bangladesh since August when Sheikh Hasina was dislodged from power in the wake of nationwide students’ protests. Reports of widespread attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Puja festival in Bangladesh.

India has been constantly monitoring the evolving situation in Bangladesh at the highest levels. Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, who has taken refuge in India, also issued a statement yesterday condemning the ‘unjust’ arrest of the ISKCON leader.