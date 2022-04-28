India rejects Pak’s objection to Modi’s J & K visit

India today rejected Pakistan’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying Islamabad has no locus standi to talk about what was happening in the Union Territory.

”The visit was very successful…it’s very clear from the reception he (PM) received from the people and the projects he launched during the visit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Pakistan objected to Modi’s visit to Kashmir and laying of foundation stones for the construction of the Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river, which it claimed was a “direct contravention” of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Asked if India was open to resuming dialogue with Pakistan now that a new government has assumed office there, the spokesperson said there was no change in New Delhi’s position that a terror-free environment must be created for any talks between the two neighbours.

On the killing of three teachers from China and a driver in a suicide bombing near a Chinese language learning centre in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, the spokesperson said India’s position against terrorism anywhere in the world was consistent.