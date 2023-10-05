India reiterates Canada interfering in its affairs

India on Thursday reiterated that it has sought parity with Canada in terms of respective diplomatic strength of the two countries amid the ongoing row over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s charge about the involvement of Indian agencies in the killing of ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

”We have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence and their interference in our internal affairs. We would assume there would be a reduction. Discussions are ongoing on the modalities for achieving this,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a news briefing.

He confirmed that discussions were going on between the two countries in this regard. ”It is up to Canada to decide who they wish to staff their mission with,” he added.

The spokesperson’s remarks came in the wake of reports that India has asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its diplomats posted in India.