India registers 861 Covid cases, six deaths in the last 24 hours

India logged 861 new Covid cases and 06 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, India’s active caseload has now declined to 11,058 with active cases now constituting 0.03% of the country’s total positive cases.

As per the data shared by the ministry, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76% with 929 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,25,03,383.

While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 percent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32 percent, as per the data.

Besides, the health ministry stated, the last 24 hours saw a total of 2,71,211 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 79.41 Cr.

Under the National vaccination drive, 185.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far and this has been achieved through 2,24,81,173 sessions

As per the data, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.22 Cr (2,22,67,519) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 18.03 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Besides, as per the ministry’s data, more than 188.88 crore (1,88,88,10,015) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.