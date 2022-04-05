India registers 795 fresh Covid infections, cases fall below 1000 mark for second day

Showing a continuous downward trend yet another day, India today reported 795 fresh cases today which stand below 1000 mark. However, 58 people succumbed to the infecton in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While India’s active caseload also declined to less than 13,000 and stands at 12,054 with active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total positive cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76% with 1,280 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,96,369.

Besides, as per the data, the last 24 hours saw a total of 4,66,332 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 79.15 Cr.

Also, there has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too.

According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 percent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.17 percent.

As per the data, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.87 Cr. This has been achieved through 2,22,15,213 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.92 Cr vaccine doses have been administered for age group 12 to 14 years.