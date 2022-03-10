India registers 4184 Covid infections, 104 deaths in last 24 hours

Showing a slight dip again, India logged 4,184 Covid infections, and 104 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the daily positivity rate has declined to 0.48 percent while weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.58 per cent.

According to the data shared by the union government, 8,73,974 tests were conducted across the country taking the cumulative tests to over 77.60 crore.

Besides, with 6,554 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, a total number of recoveries have mounted to 4,24,20,120 and the recovery rate stands at 98.70 percent.

However, the number of fatalities have now increased to 5,15,459.

Active Covid cases have further reduced to 44,488 which constitute 0.10 per cent of the country’s total cases.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 18.23 lakh Covid vaccines have been administered. This takes the country’s Covid inoculation coverage to179.53 crore through 2,09,22,227 sessions.

More than 16.24 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry added.