India registers 269 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

A total of 269 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The overall caseload in the country rose to 4,50,22,488 with the detection of new cases of infections.

Of the new cases, 63 each cases were reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, 51 from Kerala and 27 from West Bengal.

Three cases were reported in the national capital.

According to the data, three more deaths were reported during the said period. The death toll stood at 5,33,420.

Out of these, two deaths were reported from Kerala and one from Maharashtra.

On the other hand, 514 recuperated from the disease, taking the total recovery to 4,44,86,512.

The active cases in the country stand at 2,556.