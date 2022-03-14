India registers 2503 Covid cases, lowest in 680 days

In the lowest single day spike in 680 days, India recorded 2,503 fresh Covid cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

While this is the lowest single-day spike in 680 days, the numbers of active cases have also reduced to 36,168, which is the lowest in 675 days.

As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India’s active caseload currently stands at 36,168 while active cases stand at 0.08 percent.

As many as 4,377 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the number of total recoveries to 4,24,41,449, and the recovery rate stands at 98.72 percent.

The daily and weekly positivity rate both stands at 0.47 percent, stated the Ministry.

Besides, with 5,32,232 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 77.90 cr total tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.19 crore as of Monday morning which has been achieved through 2,10,99,040 sessions.