India registers 1086 Covid cases, 71 deaths in 24 hours

After two days again, India crossed the mark of 1000 logging fresh 1086 Covid cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While India’s active caseload also declined to less than 13,000 and stands at 11,871 with active cases now constituting 0.03% of the country’s total positive cases.

As per the data shared by the ministry, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76% with 1,198 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,97, 567.

Besides, as per the data, the last 24 hours saw a total of 4,81,374 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 79.20 Cr.

Also, there has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too.

While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 percent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.23 percent, as per the data.

As per the data, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.04 Cr.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.92 Cr vaccine doses have been administered for the age group 12 to 14 years.

“More than 185.79 crorevaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Also more than 15.70 Cr (15,70,90,071) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” stated the data.