India records spike in Covid-19 cases

India reported 2,183 fresh Covid-19 cases, registering a jump of over 90 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry.

The nation reported 214 deaths in the last 24 hours while active cases stood at 11,542, along with 1,985 recoveries.

Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp increase in the National capital Region (NCR) in the past couple of days, with a recent survey claiming that the number of cases might have gone up by almost 500 per cent in the last 15 days.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.32 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.54 crore.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.54 crore as per the provisional reports till this morning, the Health Ministry said. This has been achieved through 2,27,52,392 sessions.

The Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years started on 16 March. So far, more than 2.43 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started on 10 April. A total of 1,62,532 precaution doses have been administered so far.