India recorded 69,878 new coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday taking the total tally to 29,75,701, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. In the last 24 hours, 945 people fell pray to Covid-19 infection, taking the total death toll to 55,794, the ministry said.

The total active case load across the country stands at 6,97,330, according to the health ministry’s data updated at 8 a.m. The total number of people discharged from hospitals and quarantine centres so far is 22,22,577. In the last 24 hours, 63,631 people recovered.

The recovery rate stands at 74.69 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.87 per cent, the ministry said.

The government stated that 3,44,91,073 cumulative total samples have been tested up to August 21, and 10,23,836 samples were tested on Friday, crossing a significant milestone. India has the “best” Covid19 recovery rate of about 75 per cent, which is improving every day, and the “lowest” mortality rate of 1.87 per cent in the world, health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Andhra Pradesh, one of the worst hit states, has recorded 87,803 active cases so far.

A total 2,44,045 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the state so far. In the last 24 hours, 8,827 people recovered from the infection of the virus. The state has recorded 3,092 deaths so far and in the last 24 hours 91 people succumbed to the infection, said the Union Health Ministry data. In Karnataka, the total active cases are 83,082. So far 1,76,942 people have recovered from the infection, of whom 6,561 left hospitals and quarantine centres in the last 24 hours, when 93 people succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 4,522 so far in the state.

Maharashtra has 1,64,879 active cases. A total 4,70,873 people recovered from the virus infection and in the last 24 hours, as 11,749 people left hospital after recovering. A total 21,698 people have lost their lives as 339 died in the last 24 hours.

800,000 confirmed deaths: The world hit a grim coronavirus milestone Saturday with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases.

That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting.

In the US, the nation with the most infections, health officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.6 million. The US also leads the world in deaths, with more than 175,000.