India on Friday registered an unprecedented 77,266 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours. With this India’s tally mounted to 33,87,500 while the toll reached 61,529 with 1,057 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

So far the third worst-hit country, after the US and Brazil, India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks.

No other country has reported such a continued surge since the virus surfaced in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. India’s journey to over 33 lakh cases took precisely six months and 28 days since the emergence of the first case in the country on January 30.

On July 17, the country had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled in 20 days on August 7, and added another 10 lakh on August 23.

It has now added almost 4 lakh cases in five days.

The silver lining is that recoveries are over three times more than the active cases. Recoveries have surged to 25,83,948 with 60,177 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 76.28 per cent.

The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 7,42,023. The fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has also dropped to 1.81 per cent.