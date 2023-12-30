India records 743 Covid cases, 7 deaths

A total of 743 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

With the addition of the new cases, the overall caseload in the country rose to 4,50,12,431. Among these, also included the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

Of the new cases, the highest cases were reported from Kerala 281. The second highest was from Karnataka with 173 cases, followed by Maharashtra 129 and Tamil Nadu 40.

Eleven new cases were reported from Delhi.

According to the data, seven more person succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 5,33,358. Three deaths were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka, one each from Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.

On a positive note, 830 people recupercated from the disease during the said period. The total recovery rose to 4,44,75,076.

The active cases stands at 3,997, as per the data of the ministry.