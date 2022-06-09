India records 7,240 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 7,240 new Covid-19 cases while eight people lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

With the addition of new deaths due to the Covid-19, the total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus now stands at 5,24,723 in the country.

As per the Ministry’s data, the country witnessed a total of 3,591 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to 98.71 per cent. The total number of recoveries reached 4,26,40,301.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in the country have increased to 32,498, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate on Thursday was 2.13 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.31 per cent.

As per the Ministry’s data, a total of 3,40,615 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 85.38 crore.

A total of 194.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Ministry said.