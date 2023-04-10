India records 5,880 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

A total of 5,880 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, slightly increasing from Sunday’s count of 5,357, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Monday.

The overall active cases currently stand at 35,199, as of Monday with a daily positivity rate of 6.91 per cent, it said. In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 3,481 recoveries taking the total recoveries to

4,41,96,318.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.67 per cent.

A total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

In the last 24 hours, 205 doses have been administered.

In the last 24 hours, 85,076 tests were conducted taking the total number of tests to 92.28 crore.

On Sunday, a total of 5,357 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours marking a slight decrease from Saturday’s count of 6,155 cases, the Union Health Ministry stated in a bulletin on Sunday.

Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6 and 6,050 on April 7 and 6155 on April 8.

The overall active cases currently stand at 32,814, as of Sunday, with the daily positivity rate at 3.39 per cent, the Health Ministry stated further in its release.