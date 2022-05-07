India records 3,805 new Covid cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 3,805 new Covid-19 cases while 22 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

With the addition of new deaths due to the Covid-19, the total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus now stands at 5,24,024 in the country.

As per the Ministry’s data, the country witnessed a total of 3,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to 98.74 per cent. The total number of recoveries reached 4,25,54,416.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in the country have increased to 20,303, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate on Saturday was 0.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.79 per cent.

As per the Ministry’s data, a total of 4,87,544 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 84.03 crore.

A total of 190 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Ministry said.