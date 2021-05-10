India recorded 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,26,62,575, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,45,237.

With 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll is 2,46,116.

In the last 24 hours, 3,53,818 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,86,71,222.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

According to government data, 17,01,76,603 as many as people have been vaccinated.