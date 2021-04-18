India has reported 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,47,88,109 so far, the health ministry data stated on Sunday.

As many as 1,501 deaths were reported taking the total Covid related deaths in the country to 1,77,150 so far.

A total of 1,38,423 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,28,09,643.

The total inoculation count has come up to 12,26,22,590.

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 15,66,394 samples were tested on Saturday. And, as many as 26,65,38,416 samples have been tested across the country till April 17.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.

