India records 14313 new Covid cases in 24 hours

India registered 14,313 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours and the active caseload crossed 1,61,000, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said this morning.

“The active caseload is presently at 1,61,555. Active cases presently constitute 0.47% of the country’s total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020,” it said in a statement. There were 549 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,543 recoveries between Friday and Saturday morning.

“Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 125 consecutive days now,” the statement added.

The total number of recoveries across the country has now jumped to 3.36 crore, while the death toll stands at 4,57,740. As per the Health Ministry, more than 70 per cent of the fatalities have occurred due to comorbidities.

The ministry said the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the union government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.