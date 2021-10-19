India records 13,058 new Covid cases, lowest in 231 days; 164 deaths

India reported 13,058 new infections on Tuesday, the lowest in 231 days, and taking the total caseload to 3,40,94,347, the Union health ministry data showed.

The overall death toll increased to 4,52,454 with 164 fresh fatalities.

The recovery of 19,470 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,58,801 as the recovery rate stands at 98.14 per cent, currently at its peak since March 2020.

The active caseload presently stands at 1,83,118, lowest since March 2020, which constitute 0.54 per cent of the country’s total infections.

India has conducted over 59.31 crore cumulative tests so far.

The weekly positivity rate is at 1.36 per cent, less than three per cent for the last 116 days; the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.11 per cent, below three per cent for the last 50 days and below five per cent for the last 133 days.

Under the nationwide vaccination coverage, India administered 87,41,160 doses in the last 24 hours, as the country’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 98.67 crore.

More than 10.42 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the health ministry bulletin showed.

Of the daily fatalities, Kerala recorded 60 while Maharashtra saw 27 deaths.