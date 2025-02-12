India poised to lead global defence and aerospace innovation: Rajnath Singh

India is undergoing a transformative phase, positioning itself as a global leader in defence innovation and aerospace technology, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the valedictory address at the 15th Aero India in Bengaluru, Karnataka, today.

Acknowledging the enthusiasm at Aero India 2025, Singh praised the growing participation of both domestic and global exhibitors, alongside stunning aerobatic performances by the Indian Air Force, making this edition of Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition a historic milestone.

He expressed optimism about fostering deeper and more meaningful collaborations among participating companies.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the significant shift in India’s defence manufacturing sector.

“While a decade ago, 65-70 per cent of defence equipment was imported, today, a similar proportion is produced indigenously. From fighter jets to missile systems and naval vessels, India is not only protecting its borders but also catching the attention of the world, with products like Brahmos and Akash missile systems being exported to multiple countries,” he stated.

He further emphasized the strength of India’s defence industrial complex, comprising 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), 430 licensed companies, and approximately 16,000 MSMEs, with the private sector now contributing 21 per cent to total defence production.

He pointed out the government’s ongoing initiatives to promote both public and private sectors, including the revised Defence Acquisition Procedure and schemes like Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI), and Technology Development Fund (TDF).

India’s Armed Forces, he said, play a crucial role in this self-reliance mission, ensuring that national security remains uncompromised. “Our forces are equipped with the best technologies and platforms, many of which are manufactured in India, underscoring our commitment to national security,” he affirmed.