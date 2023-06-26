India pioneering sustainable textiles: Piyush Goyal

India is pioneering sustainable textiles contributing to lesser carbon footprint and promoting a circular economy, Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The Indian textile industry has made a mark in the world with its innovative and attractive products, he noted during his address at the inaugural function of the 69th India International Garment Fair (IIGF) at Greater Noida.

He highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park are being established across seven states of the country with the objective of promoting India’s textile sector in a significant manner.

Goyal said that PM MITRA Parks will lead to a reduction in logistic costs due to cluster-based approach of manufacturing and production of quality products with appropriate testing facilities.

He also said that the locational advantages of the PM MITRA Parks will help the units in these Parks to cater well to domestic demand as well as the exports.

Goyal emphasised that the people in India deserve the best quality of garments and this should be ensured by all the stakeholders. He encouraged the industry to focus on quality and test their products to comply with quality standards.

He also motivated the youth to innovate and develop new technologies to facilitate production of better quality products. He said that the IIGF must focus on enhancing quality and professionalism in the textile sector.

Goyal said that India is actively considering the possibility of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with various countries. These agreements aim to enhance the market size and facilitate exporters in the thriving Indian textile sector.

The minister said that by entering into these agreements, India aims to tap into new markets, increase exports, and create opportunities for growth in the textile industry.

He called for the world’s largest garment fair to be organised in the National Capital Region to strengthen the trade fair ecosystem and engage industry, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders.