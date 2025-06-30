India participates in inaugural QUAD Coast Guard Observer Mission aboard USCG Cutter

In a landmark move to bolster maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the coast guards of India, Japan, the United States, and Australia have jointly launched the “QUAD at Sea Ship Observer Mission,” a first-of-its-kind multilateral initiative aimed at enhancing operational synergy and maritime governance in the region.

The initiative involves the maritime agencies of the four QUAD nations: the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), United States Coast Guard (USCG), and Australian Border Force (ABF). Two officers from each country, including women officers, will embark on board the US Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Stratton, which is currently en route to Guam, USA.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Coast Guard, the mission draws inspiration from the Wilmington Declaration, adopted at the QUAD Leaders’ Summit in September 2024. It reflects the collective commitment of the four nations to a Free, Open, Inclusive, and Rules-Based Indo-Pacific.

This observer-at-sea engagement not only facilitates operational cross-embarkation but also serves as a strategic tool to deepen trust, interoperability, and preparedness among like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific.

For India, the mission reinforces its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision and aligns with the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), highlighting the country’s focus on maritime stability, humanitarian assistance, and a rule-based regional order.

The “QUAD at Sea” mission is seen as a critical step in strengthening regional resilience by enhancing joint maritime domain awareness and operational coordination. As global maritime challenges continue to evolve, the initiative represents a decisive stride toward ensuring collective security and sustained regional peace through enhanced QUAD coast guard collaboration