India-Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Pak drones sighted at 26 locations from Baramulla to Bhuj; complete blackout in border areas

India-Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Pakistani drones were sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan on Friday night. These drones included suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets, according to Army sources.

The locations where drones were sighted include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.

Citizens, especially in border areas, have been advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

Meanwhile, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe burn injuries to members of a local family. The injured were rushed to a medical facility for treatment. “Three members of a family were injured in a drone bomb attack. One of them, a woman, is in critical condition with serious burn injuries, while the other two have sustained minor burns. Their treatment was started immediately,” said Kamal Bagi, Managing Director of a private hospital.

