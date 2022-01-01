India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuke installations, civilian prisoners

Notwithstanding tensions in bilateral ties, India and Pakistan today exchanged through diplomatic channels the lists of nuclear installations and facilities as well as civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody.

The lists were exchanged simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The lists of nuclear installations and facilities were exchanged under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991. It provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the accord on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 31st consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 01, 1992.

The two countries also exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. This is in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on 1 January and 1 July.

India handed over a list of 282 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 73 fishermen in its custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared a list of 51 civilian prisoners and 577 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

New Delhi also called for an early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen, along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of two Indian civilian prisoners and 356 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan was asked to provide immediate consular access to 182 Indian fishermen and 17 civilian prisoners who are in Pakistan’s custody and are believed to be Indian.

India also requested Pakistan to expedite the grant of visas to the members of the medical experts team and facilitate their visit to Pakistan to assess the mental condition of believed-to-be Indian prisoners of unsound mind, lodged in different jails of Pakistan. It was also proposed to organise an early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan.

The MEA said India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 68 Pakistan prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civil prisoners and fishermen.