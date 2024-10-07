India only G20 country to have met its climate targets ahead of schedule: Pralhad Joshi

Emphasising India’s significant progress in green shipping and energy transition, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi on Monday emphasised that energy security and access remain paramount for India, but this has never hindered the nation’s commitment to energy transition on both national and global scales.

Delivering the keynote address at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany, he remarked that India stands as a global voice of reason in its commitment to the pursuit of a sustainable energy future that aligns with our growth ambitions and environmental responsibilities.

Addressing the conference, he highlighted India’s energy transition and noted that India has achieved significant milestones in its shift to renewable energy. “India is the only G20 country to have met its climate targets ahead of schedule, despite having the lowest per capita emissions among G20 nations,” he remarked.

In this address, Joshi noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a transformative increase in its renewable energy capacity since 2014, with a 175 per cent rise from 75 GW to over 208 GW today. Total RE increased from 193.5 billion units to 360 BU, marking an 86 per cent rise during this period. Solar energy capacity has also grown 33 times in the last 10 years.

He emphasised that the International Solar Alliance, supported by over 100 countries, demonstrates India’s leadership in global efforts to combat climate change through solar energy. The Minister also drew attention to India’s cultural heritage, noting that the concept of sustainability is deeply rooted in Indian tradition.