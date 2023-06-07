India on transformational path: President Murmu

India is on a transformational path creating new infrastructure to keep pace with fast-paced growth, President Droupadi Murmu has said.

”We are making efforts to take the global lead on the digital economy, new technologies, climate change action; and are emerging as a knowledge society. India’s remarkable economic resilience has garnered international recognition,” she said while addressing the Indian community in Suriname last night.

India, she said, stood ready to share its experiences and support Suriname in its quest for progress and development.

The president said that India and Suriname might be separated by geography, but the two countries were united by their shared history and heritage. Suriname and the Surinamese people hold a very special place in the hearts of Indians.

She said she was happy to note that the Indian diaspora in Suriname has been playing a crucial role in the economic, political and social development of the country. She said that Indians in Surname have excelled in almost all areas. India was very proud of the achievements of the Indo-Surinamese and their role in the development of Suriname.

The president said that the Indian community acted as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. She expressed confidence that they would continue to work hard in their respective fields and further strengthen the unique relationship between India and Suriname.

Earlier in the day, Murmu visited Lalla Rookh Museum, Arya Dewaker Mandir and Vishnu Mandir. She also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and paid respects at the monument of ‘Gevallen Helden 1902’ in Paramaribo.

The president had yesterday been conferred Surname’s highest civilian award ‘Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star’.