India offers unmatched investment opportunities: Defence Minister

Urging global investors to make long-term commitments to their investment plans in India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized on the country’s strong political stability, vast market potential, and an ecosystem governed by rule of law, free from uncertainty and disorder.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors’ Meet organized by the Government of Karnataka in Bengaluru, Singh assured investors that these attributes create a fertile environment for lasting business success.

Highlighting India’s constitutional values and rich history of embracing diverse ideas, the defence minister underscored the close coordination between Union and state governments in addressing challenges such as red tape.

He noted that the cumbersome process of obtaining multiple clearances has been replaced by a single-window system, streamlining procedures and providing a faster, hassle-free experience for investors.

Assuring global investors of a strong market demand, Singh emphasized that India is already one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, with several recent economic decisions poised to further bolster demand.

He pointed out the massive income tax cuts announced in this year’s budget, which will increase disposable income and fuel business growth, benefiting investors.

The Defence minister also addressed concerns raised by entrepreneurs regarding potential policy changes that could disrupt their plans.

He reassured them that India has a broad consensus across all levels of governance for a market-led economy, driven by the private sector.

This consensus, he explained, provides a stable and predictable policy environment, ensuring continuity for investors.

“Today, India rolls out the red carpet for investors, not red tape. This cross-political party support for investment plays a crucial role in reducing uncertainty,” he added.

Singh particularly called for investment in Karnataka, citing Bengaluru as a prime hub for industries like IT, software, and now, Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He described this as a pivotal moment for investors, with unprecedented opportunities across sectors.