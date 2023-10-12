India must learn from unprecedented attack on Israel, DG NSG says

The National Security Guard director general MA Ganapathy expressed the need for the security forces, including all anti-terror agencies to examine unprecedented terror attacks, like the one that happened in Israel on Saturday, and have better inter-agency coordination between states to be prepared for tackling such situations, on Thursday.

The proportion of the unprecedented terror attack in Israel would never have been possible unless the terrorists could get under the radar of extremely sophisticated technological infrastructure, the NSG chief said.

He was speaking at a seminar organized as a part of the NSG raising-day events with state special forces. The seminar is titled “Sub-conventional threats: challenges and prospects for definite and enduring solutions.”

The two-day seminar is taking place at the DRDO Bhawan in Delhi, and will conclude on Friday.

On the sides of the event, while speaking to the media over a question on Israel, Ganapathy said the security forces must stay ready in view of extreme scenarios with a framework in place. He also said during “breakout sessions” in the seminar, such extreme scenarios will be discussed among the different agencies to chalk out standard operating procedures so that all can discharge their responsibilities clearly and counter such challenges.

During his address, he emphasized more on interstate coordination and said that state special forces must be ready and prepared for scenarios with multiple kinds of multiple terror attacks, as things are evolving in the technology age.

“We should always remember the lesson that it’s ultimately the man and the weapon which makes the final difference,” he added.

An official told The Statesman that the event is witnessing representatives not only from different states, but other nations have also come forward to share their best anti-terror practices and latest ways and measures to counter terror acts.

The DG NSG highlighted the importance of close interaction between heads of special forces of the states with the NSG, saying it will go a long way in improving operational procedures and filling up all the gaps in the counterterrorism grid.