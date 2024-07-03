India-Mongolia joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ begins in Meghalaya

The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise ‘nomadic elephant’ commenced on Wednesday at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.

The exercise is scheduled to run from July 3rd to July 16th, 2024.

The Indian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, is represented by a Battalion of Sikkim Scouts along with members from other arms and services.

Advertisement

The Mongolian contingent includes personnel from the 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army. Exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’, an annual training event, alternates between India and Mongolia, with the last edition held in Mongolia in July 2023.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India, and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance the joint military capabilities of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The focus will be on operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrains.

Tactical drills during the exercise include responding to terrorist actions, establishing a Joint Command Post, setting up an Intelligence & Surveillance Centre, securing helipads and landing sites, conducting small team insertion and extraction, performing Special Heliborne Operations, and executing Cordon & Search Operations. Additionally, there will be a focus on employing drones and counter-drone systems.

Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia, is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony on July 16th along with Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding 33 Corps of the Indian Army.

Exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ will allow both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for conducting joint operations. The exercise aims to develop interoperability, bonhomie, and camaraderie between the two armies, enhancing defense cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.