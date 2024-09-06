Logo

# India

India, Maldives hold defence dialogue

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 6, 2024 6:27 pm

India and the Maldives Flags (Photo:SNS )

Amid improving bilateral ties, India and the Maldives on Friday held their fifth ”Defence Cooperation Dialogue” in New Delhi.

The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, while the Maldivian delegation was headed by Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Force General lbrahim Hilmy.

“The meeting provided both sides with an opportunity to discuss the matters related to bilateral defence cooperation. This, inter alia, included expediting the implementation of various ongoing defence cooperation projects,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The two sides also deliberated on a few other areas of common interest such as high-level exchanges and capability development projects.

The aspects of participation in forthcoming bilateral military exercises were also discussed. The entire range of talks were productive which will advance shared interests of both the nations in near future and bring stability & prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region, the MoD added.

