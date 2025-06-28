India, Madagascar to enhance defence cooperation

India and Madagascar have discussed ways to strengthen their bilateral defence cooperation, especially in maritime security and capacity building, an official statement issued here on Saturday said.

It said Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who led a high-level Indian delegation on an official visit to Antananarivo, Madagascar from June 25 to 27, held a meeting with Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar Lt Gen Sahivelo Lala Monja Delphin and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

During the visit, the minister represented India at the celebrations of the 65th anniversary of Independence Day of Madagascar and the creation of Malagasy Armed Forces.

He also called on Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 65th anniversary of the Independence of Madagascar, it said.

Seth also briefed the members of the Indian diaspora in Madagascar on the recent developments in India and about the economic transformation currently underway under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

As close neighbours and fellow developing countries in the Indian Ocean Region, India and Madagascar share long-standing bonds of friendship and people-to-people linkages.

The visit of the minister has reaffirmed India’s desire to further strengthen its partnership with Madagascar, in line with the vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR), the release said.