Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

PM is also set to inaugurate the Kevadia-Sabarmati seaplane service today.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in a number of other public functions in Gujarat. His visit marks the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary.

PM offered floral tributes to the First Deputy Prime Minister of India at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Shortly after, he read out a pledge to strengthen and maintain the nation’s unity and internal security.

“It influenced life across the world, influenced our progress. But it is amazing how the country demonstrated its social strength and will social power,” PM said.

PM Modi also attacked the opposition over Pulwama attack and said some parties were looking for political gain in the attack in which India lost its sons.

“What kind of statements were made when such a huge wound was made on the country…At that time, I avoided controversy and kept quiet,” he said.

He then asked these political parties not to fall into the neighbouring country’s political trap.

PM also inaugurated the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity.