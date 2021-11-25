India logs 9,119 fresh Covid cases, 396 deaths in 24 hrs

India reported 9,119 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Also, as many as 396 fatalities were registered pushing the toll to 4,66,980, it said.

The recovery of 10,264 patients during the same period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,67,962. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent, highest since March 2020.

Currently, the active caseload stands at 1,09,940 constituting 0.32 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,50,538 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.59 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.90 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.79 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 52 days and less than 3 per cent for 87 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 90,27,638 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 119.38 crore as of Thursday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,23,73,056 in sessions.

More than 22.72 crore balance and unutilised Covd-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry.