India logs 7,992 new Covid cases, 393 deaths

In the past 24 hours, India registered 7,992 new coronavirus cases and 393 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The new fatalities have increased the overall death toll to 4,75,128.

The recovery of 9,265 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,14,331. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India’s active caseload presently stands at 93,277, which is the lowest in 559 days. Active cases account for 0.27 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,50,672 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall number to over 65.46 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.71 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 27 days now.

The daily positivity rate at 0.64 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for 68 days and less than 3 per cent for 103 days.

With the administration of 76,36,569 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 131.99 crore as of Saturday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,37,65,868 sessions.

According to the Ministry, more than 18.28 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.