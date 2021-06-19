India on Saturday reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases as 1,647 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,98,23,546 with 3,85,137 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,86,78,390 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,85,80,647 being cured of Covid to date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 27,23,88,783 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

A total of 38,92,07,637 samples were tested up to June 18. Of these, 19,02,009 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Active cases are the lowest after 74 days in the country. Recovery has increased to 96.16%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.