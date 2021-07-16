India has recorded 38,943 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload stands at 4,30,442. The active cases constitute 1.39% of total cases.

3,01,83,876 people have recovered across the country so far. The recovery rate has risen to 97.28%.

39.53 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

40,026 patients recovered during last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.14%.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.99%, less than 3% for 25 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up –43.80 crore total tests have been conducted.

(With IANS inputs)