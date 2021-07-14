India has recorded 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload stands at 4,29,946. The active cases constitute 1.39% of total cases. The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh.

3,01,04,720 people have recovered across the country so far. The recovery rate has risen to 97.28%.

38.76 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

41,000 patients recovered during last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.25%.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.10%, less than 3% for 23 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up –43.59 crore total tests have been conducted.

This is the 36th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

(With IANS inputs)