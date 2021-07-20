India has recorded 30,093 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 125 days, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload stands at 4,06,130, lowest in 117 days. The active cases constitute 1.30% of total cases.

3,03,53,710 people have recovered across the country so far. The recovery rate has risen to 97.37%.

41.18 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

45,254 patients recovered during last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.06%.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.68%, less than 3% for 29 consecutive days.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up –44.73 crore total tests have been conducted.

Several states have been cautiously easing restrictions after the second wave appeared to have waned.

The country is, however, preparing for the possibility of a third wave, the health ministry has stated during the Covid briefing on Friday.

