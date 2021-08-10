India logs 28,204 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 147 days

India logged 28,204 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total caseload to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell by 13,680 cases to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union health ministry data.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said.

The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.87 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 15 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,80,968 and 41,511 have recovered in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 51.45 crore have been inoculated under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning while 54,91,647 were administered doses in the last 24 hours. So far, more than 19.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the age group 18-44.

The 373 new fatalities include 105 from Kerala and 68 from Maharashtra.